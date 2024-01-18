Basketball: East Forsyth 6th-grade team places runner-up in MLK Classic The East Forsyth Blue sixth-grade basketball team poses with the second-place trophy after finishing runner-up in the MLK Classic Monday in Marietta. Pictured are, front row from left, Liam Brundidge, Bennett Collier, Micah Tew, Liam Nesfeder, Jack Raden Shugart, Amaree Laymon, back row from left, Jason Hendrix, Jakim Maxey, Jack Styles, Stephen Weed and Wesson Huggins. (Submitted photo) The East Forsyth Blue sixth-grade boys basketball team finished second in the MLK Classic in Marietta.