Basketball: East Forsyth boys coach Scott Bracco leaving for Cherokee County job

East Forsyth will be looking for head coaches for both basketball programs after it was announced that Scott Bracco had stepped down to become a head coach at Sequoyah.

Bracco joins Broncos head girls basketball coach Mike Hedrick in leaving after the school's second year of existence.

“East Forsyth Athletics would like to thank Coach Bracco for getting our boys basketball program off to a great start and wish him well on his future endeavors,” East Forsyth athletic director Matt Hollis said in an email announcing Bracco's departure.

Bracco, who previously spent several seasons leading a successful Lambert boys basketball program, becomes the second local boys basketball coach to leave for a Cherokee County school since the end of the season. It was announced last week that Tyler Whitlock would be moving on from Denmark to take over the Creekview program.

At Lambert, Bracco guided the Longhorns to five straight Sweet 16 appearances, highlighted by a 2015-16 team that finished 27-3 and captured its second straight region championship. The Longhorns finished 12-15 this season, falling in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs to Berkmar, which will play Saturday for a state championship.

Bracco, who led East Forsyth to the state playoffs last year, also coached at Dunwoody and South Gwinnett prior to Lambert, winning back-to-back state championships with Dunwoody in 2005-06.

"Thank you to Mr. Cheney, Coach Hollis, the administrative team, and the parents for the tremendous support that you have given me over the past two years," Bracco was quoted as saying in Hollis' email. "East Forsyth has been and will always be a special place to me. My goal has been to make a positive impact on the lives of my players and our program.”

