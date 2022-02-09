Basketball: East Forsyth boys open Region 7-3A tournament with win

By Rio White

FCN regional staff

Matthew Rouse led the way with 18 points Tuesday as the East Forsyth's boys basketball team rallied in second half to defeat Dawson County 64-54 in the first round of the Region 7-3A tournament.

Rouse and Davey Hyams – who contributed 16 points – were clinical form outside the arc, each going 4 of 4 from 3-point range. Those clutch shots were especially important in the second half after the Tigers held the lead at halftime.

Turnovers plagued the Broncos in the first half, as they allowed for Dawson County to chip away at an early 9-0 lead. The Tigers went on a 25-9 run in the second quarter, fueled by the hot hand of Trey Harvey, who led all scorers with 23 points.

East Forsyth quickly turned around the deficit in the third quarter, taking the lead with the first four minutes of the quarter. This rally was fueled in part by the strong shooting, but also by superior rebounding.

The Broncos led by as many as 10 points early on in the fourth quarter before the Tigers made one final push late, cutting the deficit to five points with one minute left on the clock. Quick rebounding by the Broncos ended any further threat from Dawson County, and the game was finished off on the free-throw line.

East [9-17] will face fourth-seeded Cherokee Bluff at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gilmer, with the winner advancing to the tournament semifinals and earning a spot in the Class 3A playoffs.