Basketball: East Forsyth gives No. 1 Lumpkin County scare in 54-46 loss

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

East Forsyth point guard Ella Holbrook scored 21 points Friday against top-ranked Lumpkin County, but the Broncos were unable to pull off the upset in a 54-46 loss.

The Broncos came out the gate firing from behind the arc. Holbrook started it off, and the rest of the team followed.

East took the lead when shooting guard Nora Swafford found Holbrook all alone at the top of the key, then Holbrook knocked down the three.

The Indians couldn’t find the answer to stop it as the Broncos scored all of their first-quarter points from the 3-point line. Holbrook unloaded four of them, Alison Hiddema added two, and Hailey Hiddema had one.

The spotlight of the first quarter came when Holbrook made a three in the face of a Lumpkin County player's face at the buzzer.

When the second quarter rolled around, Lumpkin County point guard Lexi Pierce stole the ball and finished the fastbreak on her own.

The Indians were capitalizing on the Broncos’ turnovers. Nine of the 15 points Lumpkin scored in the second quarter were off of turnovers. Lumpkin outscored the Broncos 15-10 to take the 32-31 heading to the locker room.

The momentum that came from taking the lead carried over the third quarter. The Indians came out ready to play, and their defense played hard and made it difficult for the Broncos to put the ball in the hoop.

The Broncos finished the quarter with seven points and went down 48-38.

In the fourth quarter, points were hard to find by both teams. Although the Broncos outscored the Indians in the final quarter, they couldn’t complete the comeback, falling 54-46.

East Forsyth [11-5, 5-3 Region 7-3A] will travel to play Lakeview Academy 4 p.m. Saturday.