Basketball: East Forsyth teams split in tourney; Broncos receive all-region honors

East Forsyth's girls basketball team routed Johnson (Hall) to extend its season at least one more game, while the boys came up short in a loss to East Hall to close out the year.

The Broncos rolled to a 63-23 win in the first-round of the Region 8-4A tournament Saturday at home.

With the win, East Forsyth, the No. 3 seed from the North Subdivision, will face North Oconee, the second seed from the South, for a berth in the Class 4A state tournament. That quarterfinal matchup will occur Feb. 14 at North Hall.

A victory would also guarantee the Broncos two more region tournament games, which would take place at Chestatee.

As for the East Forsyth boys, their 71-62 defeat Friday at North Hall ended their season.

The fourth-seeded Broncos had beaten the No. 5 seed Vikings twice during the regular season but couldn't replicate the result in the playoffs.

Matthew Rouse accumulated 28 points and five steals. Bryce Bracco compiled 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. Gavin Scheu registered eight points, six boards and three assists.

Broncos receive all-region nods

Ella Holbrook and Matthew Rouse landed Region 8-4A first-team honors to lead seven total East Forsyth selections.

Holbrook was joined by second-team picks Ayla Heard and Adeline Rosebush. Hailey Hiddema also garnered honorable-mention status on the girls side.

Rouse, who became the first 1,000-point scorer in program history, paced the boys.

Bryce Bracco and Davey Hyams ended their careers as second-team choices.