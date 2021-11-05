Cross country: East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide loses shoe, finishes 2nd at state

CARROLLTON — Nobody practices running a 5k with just one shoe.

However, that is the exact situation that East Forsyth junior Alex Arrambide found himself in Friday during the Class 3A state championship meet in Carrollton.

After winning the individual Region 7-3A title just a week before, Arrambide qualified to run in the state championships as an individual. At the one-third point in the race, Arrambide was running neck-and-neck with eventual state champion Matthew Fernando. Then Arrambide started to feel his shoe slip off.

“Right at the one mile, I felt my shoe start to come off,” Arrambide said. “I noticed it was starting to come off, so I kicked my foot up and caught my shoe in the air so I could keep running with it for the rest of the race.”

In an inspiring effort, Arrambide continued to run with just one shoe on for the next two miles, finishing the race in second place overall and holding a more than 10-second lead over third-place finisher Stephen Clark.

“It’s all grit,” Arrambide said. “It took a lot of my energy to get up the hill. I just didn’t want to get caught by the next guy, so I kept running. Had the circumstances been better, I think I could have done better.”

Arrambide finished the 5k with a time of 16:40, which was only around 12 seconds slower than his time at the region championship, despite losing his shoe.

Teammate William Knight finished 22nd overall with a 17:57, one of the top performances by a sophomore.