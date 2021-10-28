Cross country: East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide wins region title

East Forsyth's boys cross country team produced two runners inside the top five at the Region 7-3A cross country meet Wednesday, as Alex Arrambide captured the program's first individual region title.
Arrambide ran a 16:28 to finish first, while William Knight finished fifth with a 17:37 to help the Broncos to a sixth-place finish. Ryder Holland [19:30] finished 31st, Collin Denly [20:31] finished 46th and Addison Kell [21:27] finished 50th.
Livana Lekas paced the Broncos' girls team to a sixth-place showing, finishing 18th overall with a 22:34. Rebecca Wade [22:58] followed in 21st place, Kylene McDonald finished 24th [23:13], Madison Malone [24:14] finished 30th and Kate Weber [25:39] finished 38th.
The win marks Arrambide's third individual victory in five races and sets up East's junior for a chance at a Class 3A state championship next week in Carrollton. The boys race begins at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5, with the girls race following at 11:15 a.m.