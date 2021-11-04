East Forsyth bumped to 4A after GHSA issues revision

East Forsyth's stay in Class 3A figures to be a short one.
The Georgia High School Association revised its reclassification results Thursday, moving East Forsyth up to Class 4A and affecting several schools across the state.
East, which opened earlier this fall, would finish the 2021-22 school year in Class 3A before joining Class 4A for the 2022-24 reclassification cycle. According to the GHSA, East's 2021 enrollment is 1,432 and out-of-zone enrollment is 48, which gives the Broncos a reclassification count of 1,528, the ninth-largest in Class 4A.
On Tuesday, the GHSA reported East's enrollment was 1,069 and out-of-zone enrollment was 48, totaling a reclassification count of 1,165.
The revision did not affect any other Forsyth County schools, and North Forsyth remains scheduled to join Class 6A pending any appeal.
The GHSA reclassification committee will hear appeals Nov. 10 beginning at 10 a.m.
Regions will be decided after appeals, but a likely landing spot for East would be a region including the following teams: Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee, East Hall, Johnson, North Hall and West Hall. East is currently in Region 7-3A with Cherokee Bluff, North Hall and West Hall, while Johnson is moving down from Class 5A.