Football: Broncos use rushing attack, strong defense to crush Vikings

East Forsyth entered the week leading Class 4A in scoring defense. The Broncos made sure that would be the case for another week with a 45-0 shutout win Thursday at East Hall Stadium.

Facing the host Vikings a day early due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian, Brian Allison's crew never let East Hall even sniff the red zone — let alone the end zone — as East Forsyth lowered its points allowed per game average to 4.2.

“I felt like our guys came out ready to play,” Allison said. “We warmed up really good, and we had a decent week of practice. With the hurricane, changing this and changing that, we came out and did what we were supposed to do. I’m very pleased with how they played.”



Meanwhile on offense, the Broncos eclipsed 40 points for the third time this season. This time around marked an impressive bounce-back performance by the unit after being limited to six points in a loss to Walnut Grove last week.

Within seconds of Thursday's Region 8-4A matchup, East Forsyth (4-1, 2-1) had bettered that total.

Running back Brandon Peoples took a handoff on the opening play from scrimmage and raced into the end zone for the quick 7-0 lead. Peoples added another touchdown run roughly two minutes later.

Then it became the Will Moffit show, with the dynamic two-way player scoring three times from inside the 5-yard line — once each in the first, second and third quarters. Moffit's trio of touchdowns gave the Broncos a 21-0 advantage after one period, a 28-0 edge at halftime and a 35-0 lead midway through the third stanza.

“People have been keying on him pretty hard,” Allison said of Moffit. “We wanted to get some more reads in there to make people play him and Brandon both. I felt he did a good job, and he’s a powerful runner when he wants to be.”

With the game certainly in hand, East Forsyth turned to its collection of freshmen to pad the lead. Quarterback Kovi Edgil hooked up with tight end Jackson Norman, who dragged a defender into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown.

Backup kicker Daniel Nerey knocked through a 27-yard field goal in a running-clock fourth quarter to set the final margin.

The Broncos finished off the shutout with a second interception on a deep pass down the middle of the field, with the first having come in the opening period as the Vikings (2-4, 0-4) looked to keep pace early.

“I thought we swarmed to the ball,” Allison said of the defensive display. “We wanted to take away the deep ball, and I felt like we did that.”

Given all of the craziness with moving the game up, it would have been easy for East Forsyth to be distracted.

Some players could have sulked over the heartbreaking loss to Walnut Grove. Others might have been caught looking ahead to a key region home game next week versus Cherokee Bluff.

But according to Allison, nobody looked past East Hall — despite its winless region record — and the proof was on the scoreboard for all to see.

“We haven’t talked about Cherokee Bluff,” Allison said. “Tonight, after the game, is the first time I’ve mentioned Cherokee Bluff.

“That’s not something we can afford to do [looking past an opponent]. We’re too young as a team to be able to do that.”