Football: East earns program's first victory, tops Riverside Military

By Robert Alfonso Jr.

For the Forsyth County News

East Forsyth’s football program made school history Thursday at Maginnis Field.

The first-year Broncos had a gutsy performance from sophomore quarterback Will Moffit en route to a 27-6 win against Riverside Military.

Moffit was responsible for all four Broncos touchdowns [three rushing, one passing], which set off a celebration after the game was finished on a rainy night in Hall County.

“It has been quite a challenge for us,” Broncos coach Brian Allison said. “We’re excited about where we’re at and what we have done.”