Football: East Forsyth falls to Mount Pisgah, 40-14

By Jack Norman

For the Forsyth County News

East Forsyth welcomed Mount Pisgah to Half-Mile Stadium on Friday looking to build off its first-ever victory.

While the Broncos fell 40-14, junior David Navarrete made school history late in the third quarter, when he recorded East's first-ever kickoff return for touchdown with six and a half minutes left in the quarter.

The 80-yard return started with Navarrete running into a mass of Patriots and Broncos, peeling off to the sideline before cutting back to the middle of the field where there were no defenders between him and the end zone. Navarrete finished the game with 159 total yards, including five returns for 144 yards, five carries for 13 yards, and three catches for two yards.

“David has been playing really hard over the last two or three weeks,” East head coach Brian Allison said. “He’s starting to feel more and more comfortable.”

The second touchdown of the night was scored by freshman Adrian Reyes. On first down from the Patriots' 36-yard line, Reyes broke off a 31-yard run to set the Broncos up in the red zone. After a loss on first down, the Broncos called an option play with freshman Eli Seaney. As Seaney was being tackled, he tossed the ball to Reyes who picked the ball up, broke tackles and bulldozed his way into the end zone. Reyes ended the night with 33 total rushing yards on five carries.

Sophomore quarterback Will Moffit led the team in rushing with 91 yards on the ground on 13 rushes, losing the ball once with minutes left in the first half.

“We just didn’t play for good in the first half,” Allison said. “We made some mistakes, and it’s my fault and I got to fix it. We made mistakes that we ought not to make. Ultimately, that’s my responsibility and I got to do a better job of coaching these young men and putting them in positions to be more successful.”



The Broncos [1-5] are back in action Friday against Druid Hills for its first annual homecoming game. The Devils lost this week 53-21 against Northview.