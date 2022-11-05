Football: East Forsyth finishes with winning record after edging North Hall

Even though East Forsyth knew it almost certainly wouldn't be making the playoffs regardless of the result from its regular-season finale, it didn't mean there wasn't anything at stake for the Broncos.

Playing on the first-ever senior night for the program, East Forsyth snapped a three-game losing skid that saw it fall out of realistic postseason contention and end with a winning record.

In a back-and-forth battle with North Hall, the Broncos never trailed but did see the visitors tie the game twice before holding on for a 28-21 victory Friday at Half-Mile Stadium.

"The win tonight was massive," East Forsyth head coach Brian Allison said. "Not falling behind helped us get that win. Coming in here and finishing the season at 6-4, I'm not sure that there would have been a lot of people who would have put a lot of money on us being 6-4 this year. Truthfully, we had a chance to go 8-2, 9-1.

"We're pleased with what we've done. We're not satisfied with the end results. It's something that we can build on."

East Forsyth suffered a trio of one-score losses in Region 8-4A play, including each of the past two games, but managed to finish .500 (4-4) in a league that was extremely balanced behind undefeated champion North Oconee.

The winner of the matchup would finish all alone in fifth place, and thanks to an improved defensive performance after halftime, that wound up being the Broncos, who went 2-8 last year.

"They hit us on a play we hadn't seen them run, and they gashed us twice on the same play in the first half," Allison said of North Hall's two long touchdowns that sent the game into halftime tied at 14-all. "The majority of their yards were on [those] two plays in the first half. We made a few adjustments at halftime to fix that. We played just a little bit more solid in the second half.

"Hats off to North. I don't think they turned it over. They played really sound and solid."

Looking to put recent heartbreaking defeats to Madison County and Chestatee behind it, East Forsyth shot out to a 14-0 lead.

Late in the first quarter, the Broncos opened the scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brock Szakacs to Brandon Peoples. Joey Hudson produced a 3-yard rushing touchdown to double the lead in the second.

The two long touchdown runs, which covered 48 and 76 yards, came within a span of two minutes to even the score. North Hall also had a chance to enter halftime with the lead but missed a field goal in the waning seconds.

Will Moffit scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on either side of a TD pass by the Trojans. His 4-yarder capped off an 85-yard drive in the third period, and his 6-yarder proved to be the game-winner with eight minutes left in the fourth.

A fourth-down stop by the East Forsyth defense with two minutes to go and a third-down conversion by the offense on the ensuing series combined to close out the win for the school's inaugural senior class.

"These guys came together less than 20 months ago," Allison said in discussing the Class of 2023. "It was a struggle last year. We started with 17-18 the first year who were juniors. This year, we were down to 11 when it was all said and done. I can't be any more proud of a group of guys who have sacrificed and gotten better each and every week."

While the Broncos will lose some keep seniors, the bulk of the team will be back. Allison hopes those returners will shift immediately into preparing for next season in hopes of securing that initial playoff bid that proved to be just out of reach this time around.

"I really believe we have to look at the mistakes that we were making," Allison said of what the team will emphasize in the offseason. "Some mental mistakes with penalties, and just finishing plays and finishing games. Obviously, like anybody, getting bigger, faster and stronger in the weight room. Improving and seeing if we can put an even better product on the field next year.

"We're ready to go. We're ready to get started on next year. Next year starts Monday."