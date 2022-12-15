Football: East Forsyth players tabbed for all-Region 8-4A selection

East Forsyth saw 21 players land on the all-Region 8-4A Teams, including eight first-team picks, as selected by the league's coaches.
In the program's second season, the Broncos were well represented on the all-region squad.
Tight end Jack Brumbelow and offensive lineman Alex Day earned placement on the first-team offense.
East Forsyth saw one of its players tabbed at every position on the first-team defense, with Garrett Wiggins (DL), Cameron Frady (LB), Cole Ferguson (Safety) and Gage Gilley (CB) being selected.
Punter Luke Droegemueller and long snapper Mitchell Dunlap also earned first-team nods.
Running back Brandon Peoples and offensive lineman Kevin Parsons picked up second-team selection.
Nolan Gibbs wound up as a second-team defensive lineman, while Will Moffit garnered second-team status as a linebacker.
Kick returner David Navarrete rounded out the Broncos' second-team choices.
Additionally, seven East Forsyth players received honorable mention.
Two of them — Brock Szakacs (QB) and Rick Wiggins (OL) — came from the offense, while five — Sam Gulchuk (DL), Jeremiah Foote (OLB), Troy Hoover (ILB), Gus Martin (DB) and Clarens Decelien (DB) — were from the Broncos defense, which allowed 17 points per game.