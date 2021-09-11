Football: Whitefield Academy downs East Forsyth

By Jack Norman
For the Forsyth County News
East Forsyth was able to keep Whitefield Academy off the board in the first quarter Friday, but the Wolfpack pulled away in the final three quarters to hand the Broncos a 42-0 loss.
The Broncos were able to put pressure on Whitefield quarterback Cole Peterson early in the game, bringing him down for a sack and fumble. The Broncos recovered the fumble but couldn't score after a bad snap put them behind the sticks.
“Our consistency is not where it needs to be,” East head coach Brian Allison said. “We’ll make three or four good plays and then one or two bad ones. Those bad ones put us behind the chains and we struggle with it.”
The Broncos were able to continuously get pressure on defense and force the pocket to collapse, including a few times where Whitefield tried to scramble and only got one or two yards.
Those pressures led to sophomore linebacker Sebastian Amerson sacking Peterson.
“We felt like we could put some pressure on the quarterback,” Allison said. "We felt like we needed to put some pressure on him and the kids executed it pretty good.”
East couldn't find consistent success on offense, as the Broncos were plagued by turnovers and penalties.
Whitefield broke open the scoring with 9:36 left in the first half, using a 45-yard touchdown run to grab the lead. On the next East drive, sophomore quarterback Will Moffitt tried to connect with junior David Navarette, but the pair couldn’t come up with the big gain. The pass was intercepted by a Wolfpack defender and returned more than 40 yards to make the game 14-0.
The Broncos' top backs were sophomore Ramon Smith, who had five rushes for 17 yards, and freshman Adrian Reyes, who had 10 yards on four rushes, as well as one catch for 9 yards.
In the receiving game, Navarette had seven catches for 26 yards. Moffitt ended the game with a team-high 25 rushing yards. Moffitt added 48 yards through the air on 12-of-17 passing, with two interceptions.
East [0-4] will aim to get its first win next week at Riverside Military Academy, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17.