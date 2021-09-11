Football: Whitefield Academy downs East Forsyth

By Jack Norman

For the Forsyth County News

East Forsyth was able to keep Whitefield Academy off the board in the first quarter Friday, but the Wolfpack pulled away in the final three quarters to hand the Broncos a 42-0 loss.



The Broncos were able to put pressure on Whitefield quarterback Cole Peterson early in the game, bringing him down for a sack and fumble. The Broncos recovered the fumble but couldn't score after a bad snap put them behind the sticks.

“Our consistency is not where it needs to be,” East head coach Brian Allison said. “We’ll make three or four good plays and then one or two bad ones. Those bad ones put us behind the chains and we struggle with it.”