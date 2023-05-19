Forsyth County News Boys Athlete of the Year: Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth

At Beaver Toyota of Cumming, athletes in Forsyth County from each varsity sport came together Thursday to be recognized for their athletic performance but on the boys side, one received a little extra attention.
East Forsyth runner Alex Arrambide had a lot of success this year and set high standards for the school's cross county and track and field programs for the future.
The senior became the first cross country state champion for the Broncos in the school's second year of existence. Arrambide captured East Forsyth's first overall state title the previous spring, winning the 3200-meter race at the Class 3A track championship. And lastly on a long list of accolades no runner in Forsyth County can match his endurance in 1600-meter run, an event he won by nearly five seconds in the county championship in April.
Arrambide capped off his high school career with another 3200 title last weekend at the 4A state meet. It was the perfect way to end his senior season.
After previously being named the county's 2022 boys cross country runner of the year, Arrambide added another achievement that etches his name into East Forsyth’s history books — Forsyth County News Boys Athlete of the Year.
Arrambide had a lot of races in his career but his best performance came at the Warpath Invitational. It was the first big invitational he won that sparked his XC career, and it was a race where he got to demonstrate his skill leading up to the state.