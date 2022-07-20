GYMNAST OF THE YEAR: Katelynne Tatum, East Forsyth

Like any 2-year-old, Katelynne Tatum was full of energy. Running, flipping and jumping. Even climbing all over the kitchen counters.

After realizing the amount of energy Tatum had, her mother decided to enroll her in gymnastics classes.

From there, Tatum continued to roll with it.

As a freshman at East Forsyth, Tatum completed the 2022 season on a high note by becoming the all-around champion of the annual county meet with a score of 37.100. Her performance not only made her season one to remember but also helped her win Forsyth County News Gymnast of the Year.

“It felt amazing. I’m so happy that I won it. As a freshman, I put a lot of work in and I’m glad it paid off,” Tatum said. “Winning the county meet was really special, because I was with a lot of people I knew. I knew all the girls, and we were all cheering each other on.”

There was no doubt in Tatum's mind that her season had been great.

“My first meet was OK, but then I got the feel of it,” Tatum said. "New atmosphere, new people and everyone is cheering. After the first meet, I got comfortable with my team. I started doing really good and started hitting my routines. I had a really good season."

She led East Forsyth to an appearance at the Class 1A-5A state meet, where she finished fourth in the all-around competition, bettering her county meet score by finishing with a 37.500.

“It was cool,” Tatum said. "We went out, there were bright lights and people in the stands. Everyone was cheering you on with super high energy, the girls were cheering for you, you’re out on the floor and you have the adrenaline. The team was excited about it [because] it was our first meet as a team. It was a team bonding moment. It was a really crazy awesome experience.”

Tatum’s goals for next season are for her to place at state again, for the team to place higher at state and for the team to win the county meet.