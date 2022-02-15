Gymnastics: East Forsyth wins inaugural meet in Carroll County

East Forsyth's gymnastics team captured first place Friday in its inaugural meet, winning the Class 1A-5A division at the Carroll County gymnastics meet.
Sophomore Olivia Preston finished first in all-around, while freshman Katelynne Tatum finished placed second in all-around and freshman Lily Standridge took third on bars.
East's inaugural team, which also includes freshman Kenna Nichols and junior Emily Elwood, refers to itself as the "First Five." The Broncos are coached by Lynne Tatum and Emma Richardson.
East is back in action Feb. 26 at the Forsyth County Championships at the Dobbs Creek Recreation Center.