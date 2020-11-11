Hollis named East Forsyth High School's first athletic director

Matt Hollis has been named the first athletic director at East Forsyth High School, Forsyth County Schools announced Wednesday.

Hollis served as head football coach at Forsyth Central High School from 2002-04 before a one-year stint as Cedartown's head coach and athletic director. He is currently an assistant administrator at Denmark High School and has also worked at South Forsyth High School.

East Forsyth will open in August 2021 ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

"I’m excited about this new opportunity and appreciate the trust Mr. Cheney, Dr. Bearden and the Forsyth County Board of Education have in me,” Hollis said in a press release. “I’ve been a resident of the east Forsyth community since 2002, so I’m personally invested in launching and growing athletic programs with hard-working coaches to support and further the talents of our exceptional student-athletes.”



In addition to football, Hollis has coaching experience in soccer and wrestling, and has served as a strength trainer.

“We are thrilled to have Matt join the Broncos to lead the development of our athletic programs and extracurricular activities,” East Forsyth Principal Jeff Cheney said in a press release. “Matt has held numerous leadership roles at various schools, which helps him understand the support our students and coaches will need, and the critical importance of cultivating strong community engagement for the long-term success of all at East Forsyth HS.”



As a football player, Hollis was part of Jacksonville State's national championship team in 1992, which beat Pittsburg State 17-13 in the Division II title game.

East Forsyth will be the county’s seventh high school and will be able to accommodate more than 2,000 students.



According to redistricting plans, more than 1,000 students will move to East Forsyth from North Forsyth High School, plus nearly 500 students from Forsyth Central High School.

