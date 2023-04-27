By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Lacrosse: East Forsyth girls fall in 2nd-round matchup at Westminster
The East Forsyth girls lacrosse team saw its historic second season end with a Sweet 16 loss Wednesday at Westminster.

After blowing past McDonough in the opening round of the Class 1A-4A state tournament Monday, the third-seeded Broncos saw the tables turned against them in a 19-3 defeat against the area champion Wildcats.

East Forsyth finished the year with a 10-9 record that included a strong stretch of seven wins in an eight-game span midway through the season.

After finishing 3-12 during their inaugural campaign, the Broncos took a massive step forward in securing their initial playoff berth and postseason win this spring.