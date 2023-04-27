Lacrosse: East Forsyth girls fall in 2nd-round matchup at Westminster

The East Forsyth girls lacrosse team saw its historic second season end with a Sweet 16 loss Wednesday at Westminster.
After blowing past McDonough in the opening round of the Class 1A-4A state tournament Monday, the third-seeded Broncos saw the tables turned against them in a 19-3 defeat against the area champion Wildcats.
East Forsyth finished the year with a 10-9 record that included a strong stretch of seven wins in an eight-game span midway through the season.
After finishing 3-12 during their inaugural campaign, the Broncos took a massive step forward in securing their initial playoff berth and postseason win this spring.