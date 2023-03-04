Lacrosse: East Forsyth teams capture 1st area wins in school history

East Forsyth girls and boys lacrosse swept Mt. Bethel Friday at home, with each team securing its first-ever area victories in the process.

The Broncos earned an 11-9 win in the girls Area 5, 1A-4A matchup to open the night.

"These girls continue to show up to practice every day and learn the sport," East Forsyth head girls coach Abagail Smith said. "We are building a program that will go down in history in the years to come. Our coaching staff is impressed with the girls and their continuous thrive to be better every day."

Allie Gray paced the Broncos offense with five goals. Amelia Haylett added a trio of goals. Abi Shaheen, Kenzie Thornton and Georgia Galligan chipped in one goal apiece.

Gray, Shaheen, Haylett and Thornton contributed assists.

According to Smith, the East Forsyth defense wound up being the deciding factor, using a successful doubling-the-ball approach to slow down the Mt. Bethel attack.

Addie Blackstone drew three charges. Gray and Thornton produced a pair of takeaways each. Goalie Avrie Nowalk racked up nine saves for the Broncos (2-4, 1-1).

The boys followed the girls triumph with an almost identical two-goal victory, edging out the Eagles by a 10-8 margin.

Individual statistics were not available for East Forsyth at the time of publishing, but the Broncos did even their overall record (3-3) and area mark (1-1).

Last spring, the Broncos competed on a JV schedule, meaning they did not play any official area games.

Given that both East Forsyth teams compete in five-team areas this season, the wins push the Broncos to the brink of qualifying for the Class 4A state playoffs.