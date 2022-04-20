By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Soccer: East Forsyth boys upset No. 3 Tattnall County to reach Elite 8
East Forsyth junior Jimmy Vargas scored a critical extra-time goal Tuesday to help the Broncos beat No. 3 Tattnall County in penalty kicks. - photo by David Roberts

East Forsyth's boys soccer team delivered the biggest win in program history Tuesday, knocking off third-ranked Tattnall County in penalty kicks to reach the Class 3A Elite Eight.

The two teams played to a scoreless tie through 80 minutes of regulation, which forced extra time. Tattnall County took a brief 1-0 lead before Jimmy Vargas struck on a free kick to send the match to penalty kicks.

Riley Ludlow stepped up and saved three shots in penalty kicks to secure the win for the Broncos.

East [8-8-1] will travel to No. 5 Oconee County April 26 after the Warriors beat Mary Persons 6-0 on Tuesday.

The Broncos won their first playoff game April 13 when they beat Sandy Creek 6-2.