Soccer: East Forsyth girls rout East Hall; boys drop heartbreaker

East Forsyth's girls soccer team is finding their stride late in the season and displayed it at home in a Region 8-4A matchup against East Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

The Broncos challenged the Vikings’ backline, as they controlled the pace of the match for a 5-0 shutout victory.

East Forsyth's Ava Brundidge dribbles around her defender to score a goal in the Tuesday home win against East Hall. (Photo by Nathan Richardson)

"We got everyone coming together," East Forsyth head coach Wayne Lloyd said. "It's one game at a time."



As a result, the Broncos have won four consecutive region games to improve their region record to 6-2.

Against East Hall, senior Brooke Russo recorded the first two goals.

Junior forward Becca Wade located Russo downfield. Russo’s defender could not match her speed as she accelerated past her, encountering a one-on-one opportunity with the East Hall’s goalkeeper. The goalie was able to track the ball on the shot attempt but it bounced off her chest. It was Russo's second kick that found the back of the net for a goal.

A few minutes later, Russo found herself with another one-on-one opportunity, and then powered in a kick to land in the left corner of the net to grow their lead to 2-0.

East Forsyth (6-5-1 overall) was eager to capitalize upon the fact that East Hall had allowed 57 goals to this point in the season.

In the first half, the Broncos had seven attempts at goal compared to the Vikings’ one. Despite that, East Hall did a great job limiting the Broncos to just two goals going into halftime.

Eight minutes into the second half, Wade scored another goal in traffic from Jada Nganga’s assist. It was only five minutes later that the Broncos scored again, with Ava Brundidge helping extend the lead to 4-0.

In the final three minutes of the match, Brundidge ran down the left side of the field without being approached by any Vikings. She stopped and cocked back her leg, shooting a high shot that went above the goalkeeper's head for her second and final goal.

Boys: East Hall 3, East Forsyth 2 (OT)

It was a competitive Region 8-4A matchup between the East Forsyth Broncos and the East Hall Vikings on Tuesday.

The Broncos held a 2-0 lead but fouls cost them the game, as the Vikings scored back-to-back goals to send the game to overtime. The Broncos struggled to score in overtime, losing 3-2.

The match began with two shot attempts for East Hall, but East Forsyth quickly took control of the match and got their own shots off. It took the Broncos four goal attempts to be the one to strike first.

The Broncos were doing a good job with their ball movement, which led the Vikings to guess where the ball was going. The final pass from junior midfielder Deshawn Chacon to freshman Yoav Cruz in stride allowed him to beat his defender and slide on the turf to get a shot off for the goal.

The Vikings had their chance to tie the game from a free kick by Yerli Mejia, but Broncos junior goalkeeper Riley Ludlow dove for the ball to ensure the lead.

In the second half, East Forsyth took only a minute to get another goal into the back of the net.

Cruz kicked the ball downfield to sophomore Brayden Oakley. The ball was too high for Oakley to shoot and the window was closing as the Vikings goalkeeper was chasing the ball down. With the ball in the air, Oakley opted to head the ball for a 2-0 advantage.

Due to a Broncos foul, East Hall was given a free kick from 31 yards out. The ball was kicked in a sea of defenders. With three Broncos around, Ainor Romero-Turcios kicked the ball with his right leg, causing it to fly into the back of the net for the goal.

After maintaining possession for nearly six minutes, the Vikings could not find a way to maneuver their way to tie the game, as Ludlow was able to track down every ball that came his way.

Right when the Broncos were going to walk off with a victory, a foul was called on the Broncos with 18.2 seconds left. That gave the visitors a free kick from 25 yards away..

Amado Valladarez stepped back and lasered a high shot. Ludlow got his fingertips on the ball, but it still went into the net to send the game to overtime.

The second goal by Romero-Turcios marked East Hall's first goal without a free kick, as the Vikings got their first lead of the match as the first half of overtime was winding down.

East Forsyth (8-4, 5-3) had its opportunities to tie the game, but due to a clogged penalty area, East Hall’s goalkeeper fell on the ball to prevent any easy goals.