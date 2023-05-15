Soccer: East Forsyth players receive all-region recognition

Five boys and three girls from East Forsyth's soccer programs landed all-Region 8-4A selection.
Senior Braydon Oakley and junior Becca Wade paced the Broncos, with each receiving first-team recognition.
On the boys side, senior Jimmy Vargas garnered second-team honors. Meanwhile, a trio of returning players — Angel Gutierrez (junior), Alex Ponce (freshman) and Daniel Vargas (freshman) — earned spots on the honorable-mention list.
Junior goalkeeper Gabryelle Vaughn became a second-team choice, while sophomore Ava Brundidge wound up as an honorable-mention pick.