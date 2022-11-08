By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Softball: 6 Broncos named all-region; Cadence Alberty tabbed top pitcher
East Forsyth graphic 11-08-22

Following her phenomenal sophomore season, East Forsyth's Cadence Alberty earned Region 8-4A pitcher of the year selection.

Alberty also received first-team all-region honors, as did four of her teammates — Shelby Conaway, Ava Cowart, Emily Hutcheson and Emma Smallwood.

Kennah Wall garnered an honorable-mention nod.

East Forsyth wound up tied for first in the region with a 16-2 record but settled for runner-up after losing out to Walnut Grove on a tiebreaker. Both teams won super regional titles and went 1-2 during the Class 4A state tournament in Columbus to earn top-six finishes.