Softball: 6 Broncos named all-region; Cadence Alberty tabbed top pitcher

Following her phenomenal sophomore season, East Forsyth's Cadence Alberty earned Region 8-4A pitcher of the year selection.
Alberty also received first-team all-region honors, as did four of her teammates — Shelby Conaway, Ava Cowart, Emily Hutcheson and Emma Smallwood.
Kennah Wall garnered an honorable-mention nod.
East Forsyth wound up tied for first in the region with a 16-2 record but settled for runner-up after losing out to Walnut Grove on a tiebreaker. Both teams won super regional titles and went 1-2 during the Class 4A state tournament in Columbus to earn top-six finishes.