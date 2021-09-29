Softball: Broncos rebound from first region loss, one win from title

There are many quotes from successful athletes describing how important it is to learn how to lose. That it’s not about how you fall, but about how you get back up.

For the East Forsyth Broncos, they showed that resiliency on Tuesday that could make them a championship-level team.

After suffering their first region loss of the season, the Broncos responded by beating third-place Cherokee Bluff 10-1.

East's rebound from Monday's 5-4 loss to White County exactly what head coach Dan Weber hoped to see.

“We bounced back from adversity,” Weber said. “Yesterday we lost. We were up 4-2 in the seventh, and we got beat 5-4. Tonight was a big test to see what these young girls could do. We called this our adversity game. They showed what they’re made of. That’s all I can say about the whole game. They fought, they knew what they were up against, and we’re one game away from winning the region.”