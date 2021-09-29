Softball: Broncos rebound from first region loss, one win from title

There are many quotes from successful athletes describing how important it is to learn how to lose. That it’s not about how you fall, but about how you get back up.
For the East Forsyth Broncos, they showed that resiliency on Tuesday that could make them a championship-level team.
After suffering their first region loss of the season, the Broncos responded by beating third-place Cherokee Bluff 10-1.
East's rebound from Monday's 5-4 loss to White County exactly what head coach Dan Weber hoped to see.
“We bounced back from adversity,” Weber said. “Yesterday we lost. We were up 4-2 in the seventh, and we got beat 5-4. Tonight was a big test to see what these young girls could do. We called this our adversity game. They showed what they’re made of. That’s all I can say about the whole game. They fought, they knew what they were up against, and we’re one game away from winning the region.”
Cadence Alberty got the win for East, allowing only one run on three hits and striking out nine.
Alberty, who’s only a freshman, is one of the stars of a youthful team at East Forsyth that will be looking to clinch a region championship Friday at Dawson County.
“These girls are really young,” Weber said. “They’ve been able to control their emotions better than anyone else. All four of us coaches constantly preach emotions. You saw tonight, they didn’t get too high, and if they did, they got right back to level. That’s how we’re able to compete. They’re learning to be able to control their emotions. That’s huge.”
Emma Smallwood and Shelby Conaway were the top batters for the Broncos, both recording two hits and three RBIs.
Now only one win away from the region, it seems obvious that East is the top team in Region 7-3A. For Weber, this was not something he expected when he took the job.
“I remember when I took the position, first thing I was like, ‘I just want people to show up [to play]’” Weber said. “Then people showed, and I was like ‘OK, we’ll be pretty decent.' Then we got out here that first practice, and I was like, ‘We can make the playoffs.' We got to about 15-0, and I’m like, ‘We can win this thing’.
"My goal at the beginning of the season was to compete and try to make playoffs. Now we have three games ahead of us, and we just have to win one of them. That’s a pretty good spot to be in.”
Those last three games are against Dawson County, Lumpkin County, and West Hall, who are a combined 14-36 in region play.
It may not be a matter of if they win the region championship in their first year as a school, but when.