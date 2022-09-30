Softball: Cadence Alberty, East Forsyth shut out North Oconee

East Forsyth sophomore Cadence Alberty tossed a two-hit shutout to send the Broncos to a key Region 8-4A victory over North Oconee Thursday at home.
The Broncos jumped out with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and that was more than enough run support for Alberty in the 3-0 win.
Ava Cowart drew a walk to lead off the opening frame. Back-to-back errors allowed Cowart and Emily Hutcheson to score.
In the third inning, Hutcheson walked with one out and scored on a two-out double by Emma Smallwood.
Alberty polished off her shutout with her seventh strikeout.
With the win, East Forsyth (15-8, 13-2) took a huge step closer to locking up second place in the region, extending its lead over third-place North Oconee (13-10, 11-4). The Titans would need to win their final three games and have the Broncos drop their last three contests to leapfrog East Forsyth in the standings.