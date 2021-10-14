Softball: East Forsyth sweeps Cedar Grove in playoff debut

East Forsyth aced its audition Wednesday afternoon, sweeping past Cedar Grove in the Broncos' first-ever playoff series to reach the Class 3A Sweet 16.
East had little trouble against the Saints, winning 15-0 and 20-3. The Broncos have now won their past four games by a combined score of 55-5.
Every single player scored at least one run in Game 1, as Ava Cowart finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI from atop East's lineup. Averie Nowalk went 1-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs, while Cali Marshall and Kennah Wall each went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
The Broncos scored nine runs in the first inning and six runs in the second inning, enacting the mercy rule after 2 1/2 innings. Cadence Alberty pitched three innings of no-hit ball, striking out eight batters.
East was just as dominant in Game 2, as Marshall drove in three runs, collected three hits and scored twice in three at-bats. Lewis also had a pair of hits, while Abi Shaheen, Carina Rossi, Maia Gooden and Alaydyn Nichols each scored three times.
Shaheen collected the win in the circle, giving up three runs on two hits across three innings, striking out nine batters.
East hosted its Military Appreciation Day in conjunction with the first-round series, honoring veterans in attendance and presenting assistant coach Johnny Hernandez, a Navy veteran, with a plaque signed by the Broncos' players.
East [22-5] will host Pierce County next week in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.