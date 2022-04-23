Track and field: East Forsyth snags six titles at Region 7-3A championships

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

FLOWERY BRANCH — East Forsyth's track and field team collected six Region 7-3A championships, adding four more titles Friday in the final day of the two-day meet at Cherokee Bluff High School.

Alex Arrambide contributed to four region titles, including three individual wins in the 800m [1:53.58], 1600m [4:22.14] and 3200m [10:03.25], plus another as part of the 3200m relay team that won Thursday.

Lydia Robinson dominated the 400m [57.04] and Elizabeth Wade won a title in pole vault [10-00.00].

Robinson, a sophomore, set a new personal record in the 400m and now holds the third-fastest time in Class 3A. She also placed second in the 200m [26.20].

“It feels really good,” Robinson said about advancing to sectionals. “I’m still trying to get the low 56 but I can if I keep trying. Working on your forms comes a long way when it comes to 400s.”



Robinson swept the two events last month at the Forsyth County Championships, winning the 400m by almost four seconds against the top competition in the county.

“That’s really big,'' Robinson said, referring to making history at East Forsyth. “To know I’m the first person to run the 400 this well for this school ever is pretty cool to me."

Robinson's love of competition is what led her to run track.

“It all started when I was in elementary school. I noticed how fast I was, so my teachers used to tell me, ‘You should do track.’ Then I tried it in my first year in seventh grade. I found out I really liked it, and saw how fast I really was,” Robinson said.

Arrambide established himself as one of Georgia's top distance runners in the fall, finishing second at the Class 3A state cross country meet. His time of 9:31.07 at the Wolverine Invitational last month remains the fastest 3200m time in Class 3A this season.