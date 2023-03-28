Wrestling: Former Bulldogs head coach Jeremiah Walker taking over Broncos program

Jeremiah Walker will be re-joining the Forsyth County coaching ranks.
The former Forsyth Central head coach from 2013-19 is set to take over an East Forsyth program entering its third year.
Walker stepped down from coaching the Bulldogs after leading the team to the Region 5-7A traditional title and just prior to being named Forsyth County News Coach of the Year for the 2018-19 season.
During his tenure, Walker's Forsyth Central teams compiled a 143-71 record in duals.
Despite resigning from his coaching position, Walker, who earned his doctoral degree in education last year, remained on the FCHS staff. At East Forsyth, Walker will teach English in addition to his coaching duties.
"I'm thankful for my time at Forsyth Central and the countless memories with my students, athletes and colleagues," Walker wrote in an announcement. "In these past 12 years, I believe I have grown as an educator into someone I know I needed (and thankfully had) when I was younger.
"I'm beyond excited to join the faculty at East Forsyth in these roles, and I'm forever grateful to my wife and children for jumping in head first with me in this new adventure."
Robert Tomlinson led the Broncos during their inaugural two seasons. According to Walker, Tomlinson will remain with the program as an assistant coach.
This past campaign, East Forsyth freshman Jackson Moffit and junior Isabell Carrington earned state-placer status at the state traditional tournament. Moffit finished fourth in Class 4A's 157-pound division, while Carrington placed fifth in the girls all-classification 155-pound bracket.