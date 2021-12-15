Football: North Forsyth Edwards lands with Mercer, Samples signs with ECU

Two big players made big moves on Wednesday.

On the first day high school football players could officially commit to colleges, North Forsyth's Elijah Edwards officially signed with Mercer University and Elisha Samples with East Carolina University during a ceremony at the school’s performing arts center.

“It’s a huge day all across the country,” North head coach Robert Craft said. “For these two guys, their families, it doesn’t get much bigger than this. So many years, you think back to rec football and all the trips and camps, a lot of time, workouts and practices. So many people have played such a big role in getting these two young men across the finish line as they signed already this morning.”

Edwards will play at Mercer for Drew Cronic, who led the Bears to a 7-3 record in 2021, finishing second in the Southern Conference.

“I’m super excited,” Edwards said of Wednesday’s ceremony. “[I’m] ready to get with [Mercer offensive line coach Bob Bodine] and start working.”

Edwards recorded 67 pancake blocks at right guard and was named to the FCN’s second-team All-County and first-team All-Region 6-7A rosters.

He is also a member of North’s wrestling team, earning second-team All-County honors on the mat as a junior.

“At 6-foot-5, 275, Eli started every game at right guard this past year for us. He also played a lot of defense over his career for us on the defensive line,” Craft said. “Eli’s one of three or four offensive linemen that Mercer is signing in this year’s class, and in talking to their coaches, they really believe Eli is the top one of their class and really has a chance to compete early.”

Samples will head to Greenville, N.C., as part of Mike Houston’s ECU team. The Pirates put together a 7-5 regular-season record in 2021 and will face Boston College in the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 27.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I’m fired up to get there and go to work.”

Samples, who ended the year with 61 pancake blocks, was named to the second team for FCN’s All-County and All-Region 6-7A rosters.

“At 6-foot-3, 283, Elisha started every game in the last two years on the Raider offensive line mostly at tackle. He’s played a little bit of guard and center, which is going to really serve him well over the next four or five years when he’s in college and working to compete on the offensive line at East Carolina.”

Photo by Lily McGregor Photography for the Forsyth County News

