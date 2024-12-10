Middle School: South Forsyth 6th-grade team wins championship South Forsyth's sixth-grade football team celebrates winning the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association Division C championship Nov. 23 at Kell. The team's head coach was Chad Edwards, and his assistant coaches were Ryan Jenkins, David Meaden, Jason Harris, Chris Lady and Michael Inglesby. (Submitted photo) The South Forsyth sixth-grade football team nabbed a title in its first year competing in the Georgia Middle School Athletic Association. Scores Presented by Bryan Properties