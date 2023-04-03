Baseball: Bulldogs edge out War Eagles, win season series

“Winning those games early, maybe there were some heads in the clouds a little bit,” Bulldogs head coach Kevin McCollum said. “We got punched in the face, and it took us a few games to get back on our feet.”

In a Friday home game against South Forsyth, Forsyth Central picked itself up off the mat and delivered a key blow in the postseason race, defeating the War Eagles by a 4-2 final margin.

“We found a way to get a win tonight after losing a few,” McCollum said. “Everybody is just taking a big breath at this point.”

After falling behind 2-0 in the second inning, the Bulldogs rallied back with runs in three consecutive frames.

Forsyth Central scored once in the third with an error and dropped third strike setting the stage for Kole McGlumphy's RBI single.

The Bulldogs went ahead in the fourth inning, when Jake Walther singled home Josh Gibbs and Cam Yeager scored on a throwing error that sent the ball into the Forsyth Central dugout.

Brady Smith scored an insurance run for the Bulldogs, scampering home on a wild pitch in the fifth.

“Our region is tough,” McCollum said. “Everybody’s good. Whoever plays better that day is usually the one that ends up winning. They helped us out a little bit. We had a timely hit to score a couple, pitching was good and we didn’t have any errors tonight, which is always a big thing.”



Alex Hernandez picked up the win on the mound. The 6-foot-2 junior struck out five.

Following the second inning — during which South Forsyth took the lead on a safety squeeze by Payton Cardarette and an RBI single by Landon Cane — Hernandez cruised into the fifth. However, that's when the Georgia Tech commit ran into a bases-loaded jam.

Clinging to a one-run advantage, the right-hander produced an inning-ending strikeout to escape with the lead intact.

“Alex maybe didn’t have his best stuff tonight, but he battled through it,” McCollum said. “Gave up two runs but kept them within striking distance.

“We found a way to get a couple on the board, which we’ve been having trouble doing.”

Andrew Gardiner took over for Hernandez to start the seventh. The southpaw hit Nick Holcomb to start the inning but never let the potential tying run reach base in recording the save.

Between the two of them, Hernandez and Gardiner managed to outduel War Eagles pitcher Baylor Hicks. The Columbia signee tossed all six innings for the visitors — striking out nine, including the final four batters he faced.

With the result, Forsyth Central (13-8, 7-4) and South Forsyth (14-9, 7-4) enter spring break tied for second in the region. But the Bulldogs also managed to win the season series, two games to one, after seeing the War Eagles earn a brief split Wednesday.

Having the head-to-head tiebreaker over South Forsyth gives Forsyth Central a leg up in the race for a top-two finish in the region and the first-round home playoff series that comes with it.

“There’s no doubt that going into [spring break] with a good feeling is better than a bad feeling,” McCollum said. “Any win in the region is a good win. We’re just excited to get it.

“We’ll give the kids a couple of days off, play some games in Florida at the end of next week, and then get back into region play and see where things lie.”

Asked what the most important thing will be for the Bulldogs to avoid another potentially devastating losing streak later this month, McCollum said it will be the exact type of thing that vacations can help fix.

“I think being able to relax in key situations,” McCollum said. “Sometimes, they get a little amped up. They want to do things for the team. But the stiffer you are, the most tense you are sometimes it’s hard to hit, sometimes it’s hard to pitch and sometimes it’s hard to field in those situations. Just trying to get them to relax a little bit and play like they are capable of playing.”