Baseball: Bulldogs shut out Wolverines to keep pace in playoff chase

Forsyth Central continued its march towards a home playoff series with a 2-0 win Monday over West Forsyth by following the formula of fellow Region 6-7A teams Denmark and Lambert, who also produced victories the same night.
Like their region brethren, the Bulldogs utilized a stellar outing on the mound from their ace and picked up just enough timely hits to scratch across some runs against their opponent's No. 1 pitcher.
Forsyth Central starting pitcher Alex Hernandez tossed six shutout frames before Andrew Gardiner entered for a seventh-inning save. Hernandez needed just over 90 pitches to produce his 18 outs, while the southpaw Gardiner worked around a leadoff single to close out the win.
The Bulldogs provided the pitching duo all of the offensive support they would need by recording single runs in the third and fifth innings against Lucas Meehan.
Leading off the third, Brandon Semple broke the scoreless deadlock with a solo home run to left field. Two frames later, Kole McGlumphy's two-out single brought home Daniel Smith from second base for a key insurance run.
With the win, Forsyth Central stays alive in its pursuit of the region title. More importantly, the Bulldogs maintained the second-place position needed to secure a home playoff series.