Baseball: Bulldogs shut out Wolverines to keep pace in playoff chase

Forsyth Central continued its march towards a home playoff series with a 2-0 win Monday over West Forsyth by following the formula of fellow Region 6-7A teams Denmark and Lambert, who also produced victories the same night.

Like their region brethren, the Bulldogs utilized a stellar outing on the mound from their ace and picked up just enough timely hits to scratch across some runs against their opponent's No. 1 pitcher.