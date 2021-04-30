Baseball: Central opens playoffs with sweep of Archer

Will Robbins led Forsyth Central on the mound and at the plate Thursday, as the Bulldogs swept Archer in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 13-9 and 9-0.
Robbins combined to go 5-for-7 and drove in five runs in the doubleheader, including a solo home run in the fifth inning of Game 1. Robbins was nearly perfect in Game 2, giving up just one hit and striking out 16 across seven innings to collect the win.
Central hammered 23 hits in the doubleheader, led by Jessie Duong [3-for-7, 2 RBIs, 3 runs], Matthew Arundale [3-for-7, 3 RBIs, 2 runs] and AJ Fiechter [3-for-5, 1 RBI, 4 runs].
Central scored 10 runs over the first three innings of Game 1, while Hunter Darke pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out two to earn the win, giving up six runs — four earned. Nicholas Holbrook pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, surrendering three unearned runs to collect the save.
Central (20-12) will travel to Region 8-7A champion Mill Creek next week in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.