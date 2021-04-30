Baseball: Central opens playoffs with sweep of Archer

Will Robbins led Forsyth Central on the mound and at the plate Thursday, as the Bulldogs swept Archer in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 13-9 and 9-0.

Robbins combined to go 5-for-7 and drove in five runs in the doubleheader, including a solo home run in the fifth inning of Game 1. Robbins was nearly perfect in Game 2, giving up just one hit and striking out 16 across seven innings to collect the win.