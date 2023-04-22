Baseball: Forsyth Central rides momentum to 1st-round sweep of Cherokee

The Bulldogs slowly but surely kept making plays that the Warriors had no answers for.

“The comeback kids” is what Central calls itself, and the Bulldogs showed they definitely deserve the nickname by erasing an 8-0 deficit and winning 9-8 on a walk-off hit.

“Describing Game 1 was ‘Wow,’” Bulldogs head coach Kevin McCollum said of the opener, which featured the team's third walk-off victory in as many home games. “We kept fighting in a couple of games of late. Never know what's going to happen in the playoffs. It's a wild ride.”

Forsyth Central's defense didn’t start off too hot. As Cherokee's Colin McGhee was close to being struck out, he caught a break by reaching first on an error.

After a single by Jackson Bradfield, Caiden Townsend delivered a two-run double on a line drive to center field to draw first blood.

During the Bulldogs' response, Alex Hernandez thought his speed could get him to beat the Warriors on his way to home plate, but the junior got tagged out, resulting in the inning being put to an end.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Bulldogs were cooking as they loaded the bases with the trio of Josh Gibbs, Braden Wudi and Jake Walther.

Reid Worley denied the Bulldogs from increasing their momentum by striking out Bryson Kuhn and Daniel Smith to retire the frame.

Bradfield produced an RBI single and Alex Shaw gave the visiting crowd more things to cheer about with an RBI double to bump their lead to 4-0.

With no outs, Cherokee was making the best of its opportunities by quickly adding runs on the board. Back-to-back singles led to Wesley Hunt grabbing an RBI single, and then McGhee launched the ball way up in the air towards Bulldogs senior outfielder Cam Yeager for a sacrifice fly.

Andre Sweet reached home on a passed ball effortlessly for the Warriors’ third run of the fourth inning.

Dalton Crisp came out of the bullpen to replace Averett Thompson after the Bulldogs starter gave up another RBI single for an 8-0 Warriors lead.

On a 3-1 count, Hernandez collected a base hit and brought home Yeager to break the shutout in the fifth inning.

Gibbs woke the crowd up a bit with an RBI double. To make things even better for the Bulldogs, they sliced the lead to 8-5 thanks to Wudi’s two-run hit and Brady Smith’s run.

Central’s defense ended the seventh inning in a brusque manner with three consecutive outs and turned it over to the offense to resume the comeback.

Things got rowdy when Gibbs won the foot race for an RBI single, and then Wudi drew a walk to load up the bases with no outs.

The momentum was all on the Bulldogs' side, and it showed, even with two outs.

After getting a strike that made the crowd argue with the umpire about the call, Smith ripped the ball towards the left-field corner for the two-run walk-off hit.

Kole McGlumpy led the Bulldogs — who lost both regular-season meetings with the Warriors — in hits by not missing a single beat at the plate, going 3-for-3.

Game 2: Forsyth Central 7, Cherokee 0

Forsyth Central carried the momentum over to Game 2.

After a couple of outs, Hernandez singled on a 3-2 count. McGlumphy received a standing ovation from the crowd with a two-run home run for an early lead.

No runs were scored in the second inning. However in the third, on McGlumphy's second plate appearance, he sent the ball out of the Boneyard for another home run.

The Bulldogs were keeping the visitors scoreless and scoring themselves in every other inning, including Smith scoring on a wild pitch and Wudi’s RBI single in the fifth inning.

In the final frame, the game was getting away from the Warriors, as they struggled to get a player to third base and only mustered up one double the whole night.

Hernandez was having a strong performance on the mound and at the plate. He struck out 12 Warriors and also hit the ball out of the ballpark for a homer.

Jake Walther tacked on an RBI single to put an end to Cherokee’s season.

As for Central, the Region 6-7A runner-up will either host fourth-seeded Mountain View or travel to No. 1 seed North Gwinnett for the second round.