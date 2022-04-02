Baseball: Kole McGlumphy's blast sparks Forsyth Central past Lambert, 6-3

By Jackson Townsend

For the Forsyth County News

Forsyth Central came into Friday night’s game against Lambert needing a win not only to take the series against the Longhorns, but to keep pace in a tight region race.

A five-run, sixth-inning rally gave the Bulldogs just that as they defeated Lambert 6-3.

Lambert got out to an early 2-0 lead, with starter Justin Haskins [5 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 6 K] keeping what has been a powerful Bulldogs offense quiet for the first three innings.

Central starter Dalton Crisp was sharp on the mound, going five innings and allowing just two hits while walking five, and striking out five. Crisp’s command might not have been there, but he did enough to keep his teammates within striking distance.

Central junior Kole McGlumphy put the Bulldogs on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

After the Bulldogs' number three and four hitters struck out to start the bottom of the sixth, hopes of a comeback seemed unlikely.

McGlumphy had something else in mind, as he blasted a home run to left-center to square the game up at two apiece.

"It felt good," McGlumphy said of his home run. “I just was trusting my mechanics to put a nice swing on the ball.”

McGlumphy’s solo bomb definitely gave Central the spark it needed, as the Bulldogs proceeded to bring four more around to score before Lambert was able to record what proved to be an elusive third out.

All hope was not lost for the Longhorns, as junior Bradley Gabriel laced a double and senior Colin Linder brought him home with a double of his own.

Lambert's two-out rally fell short, however, as Central sophomore Alex Hernandez fanned Lambert sophomore Rhett Howard to end the game.

“It lifted everybody up, and adding a couple runs helped us relax a little bit,” Central Kevin McCollum said of McGlumphy's home run.



Central [8-13, 5-5 Region 6-7A] will travel to Gainesville on Monday, while Lambert [14-8, 7-5 Region 6-7A] will step out of region play Monday to face Mill Creek.