Baseball: Lambert falls to Lowndes in Game 3 walkoff

VALDOSTA — Lambert battled hard but came up just short in Game 3 of its Elite Eight series with a 5-4 loss in extra innings to Lowndes.

Haskins pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out four batters along the way. On offense, he went 1-for-4 with his only hit being a three-run, stand-up double in the fifth inning. Jalen Hudson got the nod for the Vikings in Game 3, striking out two, allowing only three hits.

The Longhorns found themselves up early with Parker Brosius scoring on an error by the Vikings, forced by Nate Dvorsky's hard-hit ball to third.