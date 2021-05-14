Baseball: Lambert falls to Lowndes in Game 3 walkoff

VALDOSTA — Lambert battled hard but came up just short in Game 3 of its Elite Eight series with a 5-4 loss in extra innings to Lowndes.
Haskins pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out four batters along the way. On offense, he went 1-for-4 with his only hit being a three-run, stand-up double in the fifth inning. Jalen Hudson got the nod for the Vikings in Game 3, striking out two, allowing only three hits.
The Longhorns found themselves up early with Parker Brosius scoring on an error by the Vikings, forced by Nate Dvorsky's hard-hit ball to third.
Lowndes came back in the bottom of the second with four runs on four hits. After allowing those hits, Haskins hunkered down, throwing only 17 pitches from the bottom of the fourth to bottom of the sixth inning, allowing no runs until he was eventually taken out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Longhorns struggled to find their offensive stride until the top of the fifth inning, when Will Nelson hit a deep drive to left, scoring the leadoff walk man Ethan Gray. Lowndes coach Ryan Page made a pitching change to try and slow the momentum after the Longhorns cut the lead down to two. Cycling through the order, Haskins hit a stand-up double to left-center field, scoring Brosius and pinch-runner Carlos Perez.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the game still tied 4-4, Lambert called on closer Nate Dvosrsky to try to extend the game into extra innings. With one out, the Longhorns loaded the bases and played with five in the infield. Jalen Hudson drove a ground ball into the middle of the infield, which ended in a double play to get Lambert out of the inning
Horns came up scoreless in the top of the eighth, before Lowndes loaded the bases once again in the bottom of the inning. Austin Hancock sent a fly ball into shallow left to seal the deal for the Vikings in a walkoff single.
The Vikings will head up north next week to face the Parkview in the Class 7A Final Four.