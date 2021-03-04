Baseball: Robbins dominant again despite Central loss

Will Robbins started for the Bulldogs and threw 3 ⅔ innings with nine strikeouts. McCollum said he was not sure whether a line drive over the right fielder’s head was a hit or an error, but if it was an error, Robbins has not allowed a hit yet this season.



“He’s just been throwing strikes and doing what he can do,” McCollum said. “He’s a good kid and works hard. He’s just gonna go out there and throw.”

Robbins was on a 50-pitch limit against Archer because he will start next Monday’s game against Denmark, kicking off region play.



Robbins was dominant last week against North Hall, recording 17 strikeouts in six innings. He had nine strikeouts across four no-hit innings during the Bulldogs' opener against Centennial.

In all, the Georgia Southern signee has struck out 35 batters in 13 2/3 innings, refusing to yield a single hit in any of his three appearances.

“When I’m on the mound,” Robbins said, “I basically just try to zone everything out so I can be as dominant as possible. My mentality has always been don’t let anyone touch the ball, and if they do, I try to make it as weak of contact as possible.”

Josh Williams came in and pitched 1 ⅓ innings and allowed one hit with one strikeout. He pitched out of having two runners on base with only one out by recording his strikeout and getting a ground ball to end the inning.

Stevie Lyons threw the last two innings of relief. Archer started the sixth inning with just its second hit of the game. Lyons hit the next better then let go a RBI single that scored the lone run of the game. Lyons recovered and retired the next six batters of the game.

Central brought a runner to scoring position in the second inning after a two-out error by Archer was followed by a Noah Bissette getting hit by a pitch. Central did not move another runner to scoring position in the game.

The Bulldogs (3-4) play one more non-region game Friday against Alpharetta before their Region 6-7A opener against Denmark. Central hosts Monday’s game, which is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

“We’re capable, we just haven’t shown it yet,” McCollum said. “Maybe we’re saving it for region play. Who knows?”