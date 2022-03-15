Baseball: Seventh-inning rally propels Forsyth Central past West Forsyth

By Keith Agran

For the Forsyth County News

Play to the last whistle, the last second, the last out.

That's what young athletes are taught, but you just never know what can happen until the game is over.

Forsyth Central played until the last out Monday in the Bulldogs' stunning 3-1 road win over West Forsyth in a Region 6-7A clash, and it all came with two outs in the top of the seventh.

"We haven't had many things go our way lately. We'll take it when we can get it," Central coach Kevin McCollum said.

What they got was some unintentional help from the West outfield, which had a chance to put a bow on a brilliant pitching performance from starter Brian Garmon II [6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 7 K), but a hot two-out liner by Cole McGlumphy nipped off the edge of Shane Carroll's glove as he raced to his right, rolling past him and scoring pinch-runner Sam Medrano [Jesse Duong had drawn a one-out walk two batters earlier] all the way from first base and landing McGlumphy on second with a double.

That only tied the game at 1-1, as West coach Jim Ernst went to his bullpen for reliever Sean Totten. But two walks loaded the bases, and Jacob Mattox then found the hole between first and second to score pinch-runner Chris Covino and Braden Wudi for two RBIs and the two-run advantage that would hold up.

Bulldog starter Griffin McAllaster [CG, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K] closed the door in the bottom of the seventh after engaging with Gormon II toe to toe in a terrific pitcher's duel all night.

Center fielder Noah Darden had two of West's three hits on the evening, as well as the lone RBI.

McGlumphy went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs.

McAllaster came out firing in that last half of the seventh to put any comeback hopes to rest, striking out two of three as the breaking ball for the West transfer had a little extra bite despite the chilly night and 109 pitches.

"McAllaster threw well," McCollum said. "Their pitcher Gormon throws good. He mixes it up, throws everything for strikes. He kept us at bay, no doubt about it. [McAllaster] was at West a year ago, so it probably meant a little more to him tonight, [and he's] been consistent for us throwing strikes all year."

Central [4-11, 1-3 Region 6-7A] will host North Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, while West [9-7, 2-2 Region 6-7A] will host South Forsyth at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.