Cross Country: Forsyth Central boys, girls place 3rd at Chestatee meet

The boys and girls varsity cross country teams from Forsyth Central each finished third in the War Eagle Invitational Saturday at Chestatee Middle School.
Sarah-Corrine Collins paced the locals in the meet, placing third overall in the varsity girls event. The junior posted a time of 22 minutes, 39.8 seconds.
Senior Peyton Maddox landed a top-10 finish, while sophomore Addison Kim came in 15th. Cami Malone and Brooke Sweet finished close behind Kim, placing 17th and 18th, respectively.
The top Bulldogs runner in the boys race wound up being 11th-place Vishnu Yella, as the senior crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 1.3 seconds. Sophomore Aidan O'Sullivan recorded a 13th-place showing. Noah Anderson (18th) and Weston Woolard (23rd) also earned top-25 placement.
Malachi Nelson rounded out the Forsyth Central scorers with a 28th-place finish, although Blake Pinchok finished just 3.2 seconds later in 30th.
Horizon Christian Academy also competed in the event.
The Warriors placed 12th on the boys side, with senior Liam Random (20:04.7) pacing the team and coming in 24th overall. Freshman Courtney Harris led the three-person Horizon girls team with a 48th-place showing.