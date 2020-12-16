Flag football: Central, South win; All 4 Forsyth teams reach Elite 8

All four Forsyth County teams have advanced to the Elite Eight after both Forsyth Central and South Forsyth won their games Tuesday in the second round of the Class 6A-7A playoffs.

Region champion Forsyth Central shut out Cherokee at home with a 12-0 victory. The Bulldogs’ defense has allowed only 18 points all season.

“When we started at the beginning of the season, we knew we had a good team,” Central head coach James Mills said. “Being the first year where you’re playing out of the county, we weren’t sure how that would translate. But about three games in, we were saying ‘Oh man, we got something going on here.’”

Lili Martin scored the only offensive touchdown for the Lady Bulldogs after a 67-yard rush by quarterback Katie Robbins. Central scored again with 6 minutes left in the game on a pick-six by Amelia Luke to seal the victory.

South Forsyth won its second-round matchup at Sequoyah, 18-12, behind three touchdowns from the Area 5 Offensive Player of the Year Ashley Chu.

South Forsyth celebrates its 18-12 victory at Sequoyah High School on Tuesday. Photo submitted



Chu threw two touchdowns: one to Elianna Vallianatos and one to Delaney Pate. She ran her third touchdown in herself.

"These girls are fighters," South head coach Kassie Smith said. "They work hard, have great attitudes, and play together as a team. The girls gave it everything they had, and we were lucky enough to find ourselves on top at the end of the game."

Now all four teams that qualified for the state tournament will move onto the Elite Eight.

Lambert was scheduled to play Woodstock High School, but Woodstock forfeited because of COVID-19 complications. West Forsyth won its second round game against Grayson last week, 27-6.

The Elite Eight is currently scheduled for Saturday. Similar to Forsyth County, every representative from Area 2 moved onto the Elite Eight.

Central will host Hillgrove and West will host McEachern. South will travel to Marietta and Lambert will battle Area 2 region champion Allatoona. No times have been set yet.

With a state championship in sight for all four teams, Mills said practices will be a tight-run ship for the next few days.

“When you’re talking about competing in a state championship game, you have to play mistake-free football,” Mills said. “You can’t give the ball away with silly interceptions. Mistakes lose games in state championships.”