Football: Bulldogs rip Jaguars to end losing skid

Forsyth Central put its heartbreaking loss to Habersham Central in the rearview mirror with a resounding 35-0 win over Seckinger Friday in Gwinnett County.
Facing the brand-new program, the Bulldogs took out frustrations from last week, as well as previous setbacks against North Forsyth and Etowah, in the dominant performance.
Justin Taylor proved to be the main offensive catalyst, as the senior rolled up more than 100 rushing yards and found the end zone three times.
Brady Smith and Camden Yeager connected on a touchdown pass, while Forsyth Central (2-3) also scored a defensive touchdown, returning a fumble into the end zone.
The Bulldogs, who sprinted out to a 28-0 lead by halftime, will take a week off before jumping into their Region 6-7A schedule. Forsyth Central will open Oct. 7 at home against undefeated Lambert.