Football: Bulldogs unable to keep up with high-flying Eagles

Forsyth Central found itself tied with Etowah midway through the second quarter during a non-region matchup Friday in Cherokee County.

However, the Eagles regained the lead just 37 seconds later, and then proceeded to control the entire second half for a 35-14 win over the Bulldogs.

Forsyth Central junior running back Jayce Todaro scores his second rushing touchdown of the game to briefly tie the score at 14-14. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) “I thought we came out and played with a lot of enthusiasm,” Forsyth Central head coach David Rooney said. “I thought we executed really well. We just couldn’t sustain it for the whole game.

“We had some starters get banged up. Our next men in had an opportunity to step up. It just changed the game.”

Following a shanked punt by the Eagles, the Bulldogs (1-2) quickly jumped out 7-0 on Jayce Todaro's 1-yard plunge. The junior running back found the end zone again — this time from 2 yards out — to even the score at 14-apiece, giving Todaro seven touchdowns through three games.

Etowah quarterback Xavier Mahoney nearly matched that total in this game, though. The elusive sophomore scrambled before throwing to a wide-open Ethan Weidner to help the Eagles (3-0) answer the Bulldogs' opening touchdown with a score of their own just 79 seconds later.

In addition to the 77-yard touchdown pass, Mahoney ran for two scores in each half. He snapped off TD runs of 77 and 46 yards in the first half, both of which broke ties.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Mahoney found the end zone on the first snap of the final stanza, rushing in from 17 yards out.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the left-handed signal-caller ran in a 31-yard touchdown. After having the previous point-after try miss wide right, Mahoney called his own number to produce the 2-point conversion.



“He’s a good little athlete,” Rooney said of Mahoney. “We knew that coming into it. We had some things that we didn’t execute exactly like we had planned on defense. We need to get more consistent with execution.”

Entering its first open date with a 1-2 mark, Forsyth Central will look to bounce back in its final two non-region contests — home versus Habersham Central and on the road at Seckinger — before getting into Region 6-7A play.

“It’s still early,” Rooney said. “I know we have a good team. We have some things to fix, obviously. The past two games we haven’t executed well or played well. But we’re better than that.

“We get a week off, and the bye week is going to help us. We come back for two more games, and then we start region play. All of our goals are still in play.”