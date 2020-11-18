Football: Central cancels game against South because of COVID-19

Forsyth Central canceled its regular-season finale against South Forsyth after an uptick in COVID-19 cases among the Bulldogs' football team.
According to Central Principal Mitch Young, 27 players and three coaches are sidelined because of the virus.
"With twenty-seven varsity players sidelined, as well as three of our coaches, there is simply no way in good conscience we can line up on Friday night," Young wrote in a letter. "This brings a painful end to our season. After much discussion and debate, though, we believe it is the right thing to do."
Central finishes the season 4-4 after beating Etowah last week, 21-7. The cancellation marks the second canceled game for Central after Blessed Trinity called off the season opener because of an increase in cases within their program.
Central's game against Etowah was postponed from earlier in the season and made up last week.