Football: Forsyth Central DL Clark commits to East Carolina

Forsyth Central rising senior Canaan Clark announced on Saturday his commitment to East Carolina.
Clark, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive end, had 46 total tackles, five sacks and five pass breakups last season for the Bulldogs. Clark was named second-team All-County following his junior season.
East Carolina finished 4-8 in 2019, with wins over Gardner-Webb, William & Mary, Old Dominion and Connecticut.
Lambert alum Sean Bailey, who started at right guard last year as a senior, is the most recent Forsyth County graduate to play for the Pirates.
#AGTG 100% committed to East Carolina University Go Pirates💛💜☠ pic.twitter.com/dwWaPWm0rr— CC⁷⁰ (@CCCanaanClark1) July 11, 2020