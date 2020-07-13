By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: Forsyth Central DL Clark commits to East Carolina
Canaan Clark
Forsyth Central defensive lineman Canaan Clark closes in on a Chamblee ball-carrier last season during a 43-10 win. File photo

Forsyth Central rising senior Canaan Clark announced on Saturday his commitment to East Carolina.

Clark, a 6-foot-6, 310-pound defensive end, had 46 total tackles, five sacks and five pass breakups last season for the Bulldogs. Clark was named second-team All-County following his junior season.

East Carolina finished 4-8 in 2019, with wins over Gardner-Webb, William & Mary, Old Dominion and Connecticut. 

Lambert alum Sean Bailey, who started at right guard last year as a senior, is the most recent Forsyth County graduate to play for the Pirates.