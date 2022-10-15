Football: Forsyth Central shut out by Milton

Forsyth Central held Milton off the scoreboard for nearly two-thirds of the opening quarter, but the Eagles racked up plenty of points the rest of the way in a 38-0 win over the Bulldogs.

Scott Moskowitz's first of four touchdowns broke the scoreless deadlock with 4:05 left in the opening stanza of the Region 6-7A matchup Friday in Fulton County.

After Felipe Mota nailed a school-record 52-yard field goal early in the second period, Moskowitz found the end zone again for a 17-0 halftime advantage.

A pair of Moskowitz scores on either side of a fumble return touchdown by Clemson commit Rob Billings put Forsyth Central in a 38-0 hole by the end of the third quarter.

Now 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the region, Forsyth Central will travel Oct. 20 to South Forsyth.