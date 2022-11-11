Forsyth Central celebrates 4 athletes advancing their athletic careers

On Thursday, Forsyth Central had its first signing day of the school year at its media center.

Four athletes will take their talent to the next level.

The soccer program had two of its stars sign in Avery Berryman [The University of Alabama at Birmingham] and Tessa Harrington [University of Montevallo]. They were joined by lacrosse's Avery Jennings [Presbyterian College]. Jack Darke [Belmont University, golf] signed his national letter of intent Wednesday at home, because he would be competing Thursday in a golf tournament.

Forsyth Central's Jack Darke signs his national letter of intent to play collegiate golf for Belmont University Wednesday at home. (Photo submitted) Darke's competitiveness on the golf course has been nothing short of impressive. Being named to the GHSGCA 7A All-State Team, Georgia PGA Junior Golf Player of The Year, having the lowest stroke average for ages 16-18 Division, compiling an 18-hole scoring average of 72.71, and lastly being the best in the county as Forsyth County Boys Golfer of the Year.

“I have had the pleasure of coaching Avery throughout her high school career,” Bulldogs head girls lacrosse coach Meagan McLeod said. "She is a phenomenal athlete and an honorable student. Everything she does, she puts her all into it."

Said Jennings, “It's just a huge relief that I committed and had no stress."

Jennings' first-ever lacrosse coach helped her pave the way into the athlete she is now.

What separates the other schools from Presbyterian College for Jennings is the student-to-faculty ratio due to being a small private institution.

Being a beast on the field is what Jennings plans on being when starts her collegiate career.

“I want to be a beast on the field and [be a] savage,” Jennings said while laughing.

Berryman delivered the Bulldogs with a hat trick in a win against South Forsyth and was a part of the Girls All-Region 6-7A first team.

Playing soccer since she was 4 years old, Berryman couldn’t picture herself signing her national letter of intent.

“All those years of hard work, training and going out by myself to the soccer field to train, which led to this. I’m so happy it did.” Berryman said.

It was her father's coaching that made her passionate about soccer.

“He has pushed me throughout the years,” Berryman, regarding her inspirations. "Every single game, he gives me a pre-game speech and that always has been my motivating factor. My whole family has a great support system."

Regarding her college choice, Berryman said, “The soccer team itself is such a competitive environment, and that’s one of the main things that I look for. Not only in games but in practice. Academically, it just has an amazing medical program. That’s really going to prepare me for what I want to do later in life."

Harrington will be joining the University of Montevallo, which had an impressive year with a 12-3-3 record.

“The coaches are amazing," Harrington said about picking the Falcons. "I really wanted to find a coach that really cared about me and that was the No. 1 thing.

“It’s crazy. I didn’t think I was going to get this far. I’m glad I pushed through it.”