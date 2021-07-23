Golf: Central's Darke wins UGA Junior Classic with 2-under

Jack Darke won the UGA Junior Classic by five strokes Thursday, finishing 2-under par at the 36-hole tournament at the University of Georgia Golf Course.

Darke, a rising junior at Forsyth Central, was the only golfer to finish under par.

Darke turned in a spectacular first-round performance, collecting five birdies to take a four-stroke lead into the final round. Darke grew that lead Thursday with a 1-over 72 to finish five strokes ahead of Parker Houck, a rising senior at Prince Avenue Christian. Darke was flawless on the back nine during the tournament, tallying four birdies and 12 pars.

Darke, who led Central in the spring with a 74-stroke average, also had an impressive showing at the Georgia PGA Junior Championship, where he tied for fifth place with a 9-over 225.