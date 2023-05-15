Golf: Forsyth Central finishes runner-up at sectional, advances to state

The Forsyth Central boys golf team didn't need to sweat out the final results of the Class 7A sectional qualifier.
With a team score of 304, the Bulldogs placed runner-up in the eight-team field that sent the top half to the upcoming state tournament May 22-23 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
Belmont signee Jack Darke paced Forsyth Central, tying for low medalist.
North Gwinnett won the qualifier with a 295, giving Area 4-7A the top-two finishers in the event. Both sets of Bulldogs will join area foes Lambert and Milton in the state tourney after the Longhorns and Eagles punched their tickets directly from the area tournament.
Also securing spots in the state tourney were Cherokee (309) and Richmond Hill (313), which managed to edge out fifth-place Mill Creek (315).
Based on his finish at the area tourney, West Forsyth's Pride Dyer will also compete in the two-day state event as an individual.