Golf: Young talent, senior leadership give Central reason for optimism

The Bulldogs may have only seven golfers – Gabe Allen, Carter Brown, Jack Darke, Drew Oldham, Ty Schmidt, Trey Schmidt, Walker Springsteen – but the bond they share is one of the reasons Central has high hopes this season.



“It’s just different. It feels like we can actually do something this year,” Oldham said. “The scores we would have been excited about in my first year, it’s not even comparable. We just have such bigger expectations and just a better team, more cohesive top to bottom. Everybody talks to each other and everybody is hanging out. It’s just a lot better atmosphere than my freshman year.”

Another reason is the talent.

Trey Schmidt is already averaging scores in the 70s and led Central earlier this month with a 1-over 73 at Apple Mountain Golf Club.

“His game off the tee is unbelievable,” Hobbs said. “He hits the ball a mile off the tee. It is incredible. We’re at practice sometimes and the kids are like, ‘Coach, that’s ridiculous.’ This freshman just crushes the ball off the tee. When you watch him swing, he gets every ounce in him behind it.”

Older brother Ty Schmidt enjoyed plenty of success on the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Tour this past summer, as did Darke, who captured the tour championship in July with a 1-under 215.

Both Darke and Ty Schmidt are sophomores.

“They’re shooting scores that you would see maybe a lot of seniors shoot already as sophomores and freshmen, which is very promising,” Hobbs said.

Central has only two seniors this season – Oldham and Springsteen – two friends for the majority of their lives, says Oldham.

The pair brings a sense of leadership to a Central team that is comprised of mostly underclassmen.

That leadership shows up in other places than the scorecard, too.